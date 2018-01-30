Cleveland Cavaliers News: Isaiah Thomas Says He Has 'No Bad Blood' With Kevin Love

REUTERS/Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports Fans congratulate Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) after their 123-111 win over the Washington Wizards in game one of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas recently denied speculations that he is not on good terms with teammate Kevin Love.

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly held a meeting immediately after Love did not finish their Jan. 20 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder where they lost, 124-148.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, players gathered for the meeting held before they started practice on Jan. 22. Some of Love's teammates reportedly questioned whether the 6-foot-10 power forward was just bluffing about his illness.

In a recent interview with Cleveland.com, Thomas was asked about the time when he reportedly called out Love for missing parts of the game and the team's practice. The point guard was quick to deny these reports.

"I asked him why wasn't he at the game during the game supporting his teammates. And then after the game, I didn't ask him because he wasn't there. So I was seeing where he was. So I didn't call him out any. So those reports that whoever is saying that, there's no bad blood between me and him. We go back to fifth and sixth grade. I asked him a question where he was and it was never clarified. And that's all it was," Thomas explained.

With rumors of misunderstandings between Love and Thomas filling the sports headlines, both of these players' every move (even when the game clock is ticking) are easily interpreted to be related to these speculations.

For example, within the three-minute mark of the first quarter during their game against the Indiana Pacers last Jan. 26, many fans assumed that there was a hint of mockery in how Love carefully handed the ball to Thomas after both of them had scrambled for it in a slight rebound joust.

Thomas was also asked about that incident in the Cleveland.com interview where the player just said: "And did you see I was smiling right after? Did you see that part?"

He then added: "Like, there's nothing between me and Kevin Love. At all."

Currently, the Cavaliers have 29 wins and 19 losses. They are the 5th overall top scoring team in the league with 109.9 points per game and have 47.4 percent success in terms of field goals. However, the team is still struggling defensively and is ranked the 24th in terms of rebounds out of the 30 NBA teams.