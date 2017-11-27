Cleveland Cavaliers Roster, Injury News 2017: Derrick Rose Leaves Cavs to Reevaluate His Future

(Photo: Reuters/David Richard-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose (1) shoots the ball past Milwaukee Bucks forward John Henson (31) in the second quarter at Quicken Loans Arena, Nov. 7, 2017.

As the youngest most valuable player award-winner in the league's history, Derrick Rose was once considered a generational talent who could go on to become one of the top players to ever lace up a pair of sneakers in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Unfortunately, injuries would rob him of his athleticism, and now he's at a crossroad of sorts.

Rose recently left the Cleveland Cavaliers to reevaluate his future in the NBA, and head coach Tyronn Lue has noted that they would give him as much time as he needs to determine whether he wants to continue playing. Lue also said he expects Rose to return.

With Isaiah Thomas dealing with a hip injury, Rose began the season as the Cavaliers starting point guard, but he just couldn't stay healthy and he has already sat out 12 games this season because of injuries.

The three-time All-Star is currently nursing a sprained left ankle, and according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, he left the team last Wednesday as he grew increasingly frustrated about being injured all the time.

Rose also went missing as a member of the New York Knicks last season, but this time, the situation is different because he has been in contact with the Cavaliers.

Whatever he decides to do, Rose will have the support of his teammates.

"We want, whatever he decides to do, we want the best for him," LeBron James said after the Cavaliers' 100–99 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, via ESPN.

"At the end of the day, you can't substitute nothing for happiness. And obviously, we know the injuries that he's been going through his whole career. We hope this ain't the end, but if it is, I was happy I got an opportunity to spend a couple months with him and watch him be the great point guard that he once was," he added.