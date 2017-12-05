Cleveland Cavaliers Roster, Injury News 2017: Derrick Rose Rejoins the Cavs to Resume Rehab on Ankle

(Photo: Reuters/Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports) Derrick Rose (25) drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith (14) defends at The Palace of Auburn Hills, Mar. 11, 2017.

Derrick Rose has made up his mind.

The former National Basketball Association (NBA) most valuable player left the Cavaliers before Thanksgiving to contemplate whether to continue playing professional basketball, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski‏ has reported that he has ended his self-imposed exile and flew to Cleveland on Monday morning to rejoin the team.

The Cavaliers have also released a statement announcing that Rose is set to resume rehab on his sprained left ankle at Cleveland Clinic Courts starting on Monday.

"This has been a very challenging and difficult time for Derrick," Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman said in a statement, via NBA.com. "We will continue to provide him with support and have patience as he re-joins his teammates and works his way back on to the court," he continued.

The Cavaliers are currently on an 11-game winning streak with José Calderón starting at point guard. Rose should get the starting job back once he's healthy enough to return to the court. Unless Isaiah Thomas returns before he does, of course.

Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue thinks Rose is going to be out for a couple of weeks more.

In any case, it's good to see Rose return to Cleveland because he can still help his team despite his struggles.

"He wants to be back, and he wants to play. And he's too young. Too young, too talented to give it up this early," Lue said, via ESPN. "I know he's frustrated, but like I said, I'm glad he's in a good place now, and we're glad to have him back," he added.

Rose has only played in seven games this season and he's averaging 14.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in a little under 27 minutes a game. The three-time All-Star is shooting 47 percent from the field, 23.1 percent from beyond the arc, and 90.5 percent from the free-throw line.