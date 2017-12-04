(Photo: Reuters/Ezra Shaw-Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (4) dunks the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Harrison Barnes (40) in game five of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena, June 13, 2016.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert will have to sit out a significant amount of games following surgery on his left knee.

The team has announced that Shumpert had arthroscopic knee surgery on Friday and he's expected to miss six to eight weeks while he recovers from the procedure. Team physicians Dr. Richard Parker and Dr. James Rosneck performed the surgery at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health.

Shumpert began experiencing soreness in his left knee during the first half of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 17, and he was diagnosed with a left knee effusion after the match.

After missing three games, Shumpert would return to the court when the Cavaliers took on the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 27. However, he only lasted seven minutes as he continued to experience discomfort in his left knee.

The seventh-year pro was re-evaluated by Dr. Parker and Dr. Rosneck last Tuesday and it was determined that surgery was necessary.

Shumpert also missed four games earlier this season due to an injury to his right knee.

In 13 games this season, Shumpert is averaging 4.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists while playing in just under 21 minutes a game. He's also shooting 38.6 percent from the field and a career-low 28 percent from beyond the arc.

Shumpert's numbers may not be impressive, but he has always been a key reserve for the Cavaliers and he has stepped up and started six games at point guard due to injuries to Isaiah Thomas (hip) and Derrick Rose (left ankle).

With him out of the lineup, Dwyane Wade, J.R. Smith, Kyle Korver and José Calderón are expected to see an uptick in playing time. Forward Jeff Green has also been logging heavy minutes in his absence.

Aside from Shumpert, Thomas and Rose, the Cavaliers are also missing the services of center Tristan Thompson (calf).