(Photo: Reuters/Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) meet after game five of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at the TD Garden, May 25, 2017.

It appears that Isaiah Thomas has taken another step forward in his rehabilitation from a torn labrum in his right hip.

Thomas participated in half-court 4-on-4 live play on Wednesday, and Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters that the All-Star guard has now done this in consecutive days this week.

Of course, he will have to go through 5-on-5 practices before he's cleared to play, but it's encouraging to see him making progress in his recovery. Thomas still hasn't played a single game for the Cavaliers since they acquired him from the Boston Celtics in the offseason, but the team reportedly expects him to make his debut before the end of December.

Meanwhile, center Tristan Thompson (left calf) also played 4-on-4 with Thomas on Wednesday, and Lue said they could get him back this week.

Thompson did not suit up for the Cavaliers on Wednesday when they took on the Sacramento Kings.

Before the game, he told reporters he felt he's ready to play, but he understood that he has to wait for the team's medical staff to clear him before he could return.

"You've got to listen to the medical team, and that's their job, that's what they're here to do, to protect us and make sure when we come out to play we don't have nothing lingering or having a setback. When they say I'm ready to play and I'm ready to go, then, put back on the wine and gold," Thompson said, via ESPN.

As expected, the Cavaliers are not going to rush Thomas and Thompson back to game action.

"That's not how we do it around here. When guys are healthy and are ready to get back in the lineup, then they'll be there, but there's never been no urgency for anyone," LeBron James said earlier on Wednesday, according to ESPN.