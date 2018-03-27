YouTube/Freeform A screenshot from the "Cloak and Dagger" trailer

Months before the premiere of the new Marvel series "Cloak and Dagger," there are already talks about its possible crossover to another show, which is no other than "Runaways," whose first season wrapped up last January.

At WonderCon, "Cloak and Dagger" showrunner Joe Pokaski talked about the idea of having Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph) and Tandy (Olivia Holt) meet Alex (Rhenzy Feliz) and his crew.

However, this notion is more fantasy than reality at the moment. He knows that there are a lot of things that need to be done before they even begin to entertain the idea of a "Cloak and Dagger" and "Runways" crossover.

Pokaski says that a major requirement for this is, of course, for the titular heroes of his new show to be set up as heroes first.

"It was really important for the first season to really establish Tandy and Tyrone, even as people before they become superheroes," he explained.

That's not to say he has not done anything to move that idea forward. After declaring himself a "big fan" of the work of Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage on "Runways," he revealed that they actually spoke about the possibility.

"We're always talking about 'When do we get to do our crossover?' There's probably 400 lawyers in the way," he joked. "I'm excited for however 'Cloak and Dagger' can play in the universe," he went on to say.

Indeed, there are a lot of hoops to jump through before Alex and company get to meet the crime-fighting duo on television. "Runaways" is on Hulu while "Cloak and Dagger" will be broadcasted on Freeform.

However, Syfy Wife believes this could be the first step towards creating a Marvel TV universe. Because while Marvel Comics is well fleshed-out in the big screen with the decade-long cinematic universe now leading up to what may be the biggest movie of the year, "Avengers: Infinity War," the idea of that shared world brought into the small screen is something fans would love to see pan out.

This is something that DC Comics has excelled in doing. The CW has managed to build a massive comic book TV universe that is the Arrowverse, which began in 2012 with "Arrow."

This was followed by "The Flash," "Supergirl," and then "Legends of Tomorrow." All four shows came together for major crossovers for the last couple of years, and the network is making it a tradition.

A "Cloak and Dagger" and "Runaways" crossover is not all too impossible as well especially since the characters from both shows already teamed up in the comics, specifically in one published in 2003.

While this is an idea that will most likely be revisited in the future, the most important thing for Pokaski right now is to pull off a successful debut for "Cloak and Dagger," which premieres on June 7 on Freeform.

The first reactions to the pilot at Wondercon have been overwhelmingly positive so far and with "Runaways" also received well with a second season on the way, a crossover might become a reality in a few years' time.