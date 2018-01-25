'Cloverfield 3' Could Premiere On Netflix

Facebook/cloverfieldmovie Promotional image for 'Cloverfield'

"Cloverfield 3" may not see a traditional theatrical release like its predecessors but premiere on Netflix instead. The film already started its own alternate reality game campaign on a number of viral marketing sites such as Tagruato, but has yet to receive an official trailer or even a title.

The film, originally titled "God Particle," was originally slated for release on February 2017 but was delayed multiple times before finally settling on April 20, 2018 where it lost the original title and now referred to as "Untitled Cloverfield Sequel." However, that might change with the ongoing negotiations between Paramount and Netflix.

According to report from The Wrap, "an individual with knowledge of the project" claims that the studio is already in talks with Netflix in order for the streaming service to take over rights to the J.J. Abrams-produced movie in most territories. Should this happen, there is a high chance that the film might debut on the service earlier than the April 2018 release date.

Directed by Julius Onah, the "Cloverfield 3" marketing campaign is quite different than its predecessors causing some to speculate that J.J. Abrams has something special planned for it. The first two films, "Cloverfield" and "10 Cloverfield Lane," started their own ARG campaign after their respective trailer and title reveals. However, five months into the release of the "Untitled Cloverfield Sequel" ARG, there's still not a single whisper of a title or trailer.

Until the ARG provides more clues, a trailer is revealed, or someone from Paramount comes forward, fans will just have to contend with speculation for now. That saying goes for Netflix as well as despite the rumors the streaming service has yet to announce any deal with Paramount with regards to the film.

At the moment, fans can expect "Cloverfield 3" to premiere on April 20th, 2018 until further notice.