'Cloverfield 3' Release Date: J.J. Abrams' 'God Particle' Pushed Back to April

Facebook/cloverfieldmovie Promotional image for 'Cloverfield'

"Cloverfield 3" has been pushed back once again.

According to Deadline, the third film in J.J. Abrams' "Cloverfield" franchise, titled "God Particle," has been delayed to April later this year. It was originally scheduled to hit U.S. cinemas on Feb. 24 last year but was moved to Oct. 27 later that same year. However, the October date did not stick, and "Cloverfield 3" was then given a Feb. 2, 2018 release date. Now, it seems as though the film is still not ready for a wide release, as its premiere date has been changed again.

"God Particle" is the third installment in the "Cloverfield" franchise that first began with a 2008 film of the same name. It was then followed by 2016's "10 Cloverfield Lane," which was initially not developed as a sequel. The film was very successful upon its release. It was met with positive reviews from critics and currently holds a 90 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. According to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed over $110 million worldwide.

The upcoming sequel to "10 Cloverfield Lane," officially titled "God Particle," stars David Oyelowo, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Elizabeth Debicki, Ziyi Zhang, Chris O'Dowd, and Daniel Brühl. It was directed by Julius Onah from a script penned by Oren Uziel and Doug Jung.

For those who are unaware, "God Particle" follows a team of astronauts on an international space station. After conducting a scientific experiment involving a particle accelerator that goes awry, they inadvertently make the Earth disappear, finding themselves alone. A space shuttle suddenly appears, and the team must then fight for their lives after making an alarming discovery.

The film is reportedly the most highly anticipated horror movie of 2018, with a reboot of "Halloween" starring Jamie Lee Curtis and "The Purge: The Island" right behind it.

"God Particle" is now slated to premiere on April 20.