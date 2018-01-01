'Cloverfield 3' Release Date, Plot, News: Film Voted 2018 Most Anticipated Horror Flick

"Cloverfield 3" emerges as the most anticipated horror film for 2018. The movie comes out as the top pick among fans in an online survey.

Facebook/Cloverfield The third "Cloverfield" film, originally called "God Particle," hits theaters in February 2018.

The results came from Fandango where 8,000 users answered the poll. "Cloverifeld 3" beats other strong contenders as the most anticipated movie in the horror genre for 2018. The rest of the top five included "Halloween," "The Purge: The Island," "Insidious: The Last Key" and "A Quiet Place."

There is not much known about "Cloverfield 3" as the film quietly went into production in 2016. It stars David Oyelowo ("Selma"), Gugu Mbatha-Raw ("Concussion"), Ziyi Zhang ("Memoirs of a Geisha"), Elizabeth Debicki ("The Night Manager"), Daniel Bruhl ("Rush") and Chris O'Dowd ("Get Shorty").

Director Julius Onah helmed the film from a script that Oren Uziel wrote. The third installment, which was originally titled "God Particle," was supposed to come out in theaters in February 2017.

Paramount, however, pushed the movie's release two times. The studio scheduled an October 2017 debut before finally settling on a February 2018 release.

"Cloverfield 3" takes place in the future and focuses on astronauts at a space station. They make a terrifying discovery and fight to stay alive and go home to Earth.

The film follows the 2008 "Cloverfield" movie that starred Lizzy Caplan, Jessica Lucas, T.J. Miller, Michael Stahl-David and Mike Vogel. It centers on six strangers who fled their home in New York after an attack from an unknown giant monster.

The first "Cloverfield" had a $25 million production budget and went to make $170.8 million at the box office. Feedback for the movie, however, was average.

The second film, "10 Cloverfield Lane," featured John Goodman, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and John Gallagher Jr. It came out in theaters in 2016 and earned $110 million, as well as a solid good feedback from critics.

"Cloverfield 3" hits the big screen in the U.S. on Friday, Feb. 2. Paramount has not yet released its official trailer.