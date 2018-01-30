'Cloverfield 3' Trailer Could Air During Superbowl

Facebook/Cloverfield The third "Cloverfield" film, originally called "God Particle," is expected to air a trailer during Super Bowl LII.

The highly anticipated trailer for "Cloverfield 3" could air during this year's Super Bowl LII. Recent reports suggest that Netflix – which is currently in talks with Paramount over the streaming rights to the film – is looking to make headlines by dropping the trailer in one of the year's biggest sporting event.

The Super Bowl has been a prime marketing ground with halftimes becoming home to a number of memorable commercials as well as movie trailers. A number of films are already rumored to release their trailers on Feb. 4th however the third "Cloverfield" film is definitely a special case.

The film, which was originally titled "God Particle," was originally slated for a theatrical release on April 20. However, recent reports revealed that the film will be released on Netflix casting doubts on the scheduled premiere date.

If successful, the streaming service could release the film at an earlier date than Paramount's original schedule. Airing a trailer during Super Bowl LII could do a lot to clear the confusion surrounding the film's release date.

"Cloverfield 3" is the third film in the franchise following the original "Cloverfield" film and "10 Cloverfield Lane." Directed by newcomer Julius Onah, it follows a group of scientists conducting experiments with a particle accelerator aboard a space station.

In addition to "Cloverfield 3," other films showing off their new trailers during the Super Bowl include "Mission: Impossible – Fallout," "A Quiet Place," and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." While still unconfirmed, Disney is also expected to release trailers for its upcoming Marvel films "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War" which are set to premiere on Feb. 16 and April 25 respectively.

Super Bowl LII will pit the Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots at the U.S. Bank Stadium to decide the league champion for 2017. The event will be broadcast on NBC on 3:30 PM PST.