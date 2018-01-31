'Cloverfield 4' Allegedly Wraps Filming

Facebook/cloverfieldmovie Promotional image for 'Cloverfield'

Rumor has it that "Cloverfield 4" has already finished filming. Titled "Overlord," the fourth installment in the popular franchise has reportedly been shot and could arrive in theaters later this year.

If rumors about "Cloverfield" arriving this year are true, then that means fans of the franchise will get to see two "Cloverfield" movies this year. Allegedly titled "Cloverfield Station," the third installment in the franchise is said to be released this year, but since J.J. Abrams is busy with "Star Wars 9," Paramount might sell the movie to Netflix. In fact, rumors are swirling around that Netflix is airing a Super Bowl ad for "Cloverfield 3" this weekend to surprise fans.

"Cloverfield 3" was originally slated for release on April 20. However, if Paramount's rumored deal with Netflix comes to fruition, then the said date might still be changed. Movieweb also noted that since Paramount's plan to release "Cloverfield 3" last year did not happen, then the film might be released this year instead, a few months prior to the release of the fourth installment.

As for "Cloverfield 4," the film is titled "Overlord" and was directed by Julius Avery. Earlier this week, Slash Film reported that the fourth entry in the franchise is set during World War II and features a horrific twist. Based on the synopsis, the film centers on American paratroopers who need to carry out a mission that is crucial to the success of the invasion. As they draw near to their target, however, they begin to realize that the Nazi-occupied village has more to it than just a military operation and that they are trapped there to battle against supernatural forces.

"Cloverfield 3" stars Elizabeth Debicki, Daniel Bruhl, Gugu Mabatha-Raw, Chris O'Dowd, Ziyi Zhang and David Oyelowo. Fans have yet to know if Paramount will release it as scheduled on April 20 or earlier on Netflix.