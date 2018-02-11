'Cloverfield 4' Release Date, News: 'The Cloverfield Paradox' Follow-up is 'Crazy'

Netflix A promotional image for "The Cloverfield Paradox"

The next installment in the "Cloverfield" franchise will be a "crazy movie."

This is how creator J.J. Abrams described "Cloverfield 4," which is rumored to be titled "Overlord," during an interview with Digital Spy.

While he did his best to play coy and not to spoil anything, Abrams teased that the film will once again be a mind-blower. "'Overlord'...first of all it's something that I can't wait for you to see cause the director, Julius Avery, has done an amazing job on it. But the specifics, you know, we should wait and see. But that's really a crazy movie," he shared.

Indeed, there is a lot of secrecy surrounding "Cloverfield 4." The word is that it is set in the year 1944 and will follow a group of American paratroopers taking on supernatural entities in a Nazi-run village behind enemy lines during D-Day.

It was reported just a couple of weeks ago that the film had completed filming already, so it is highly likely it will be released this year, which has always been the target schedule anyway. But, if they are doing the same thing they did with "The Cloverfield Paradox" for its release, "Cloverfield 4" will likely be out in the world without prior notice.

Speaking of which, Abrams also talked about their approach with the recently launched third "Cloverfield" film, which they released just mere hours after it was made official on Super Bowl. Abrams said that releasing "The Cloverfield Paradox" with everybody knowing that it is on its way took the fun out of getting it out there in the first place.

The director explained, "Could we possibly do this and keep it a secret and release the thing in the way we did? That felt to me like that's the spirit of these movies, that's the spirit of the series. So to talk about what the next one is and what's going to happen sort of feels counter-intuitive."