'Cloverfield 4' Reportedly Done Filming

The third "Cloverfield" film, originally called "God Particle," hits theaters in February 2018.

"Cloverfield 4" is reportedly done filming and is set to premiere later in theaters this year. The news comes as fans remain to wait for any news regarding the third film of the franchise which has yet to release even a single trailer and whose premiere date remains unclear.

Moving away from the modern setting of the first three films, the potential fourth entry in the franchise will be set during World War 2. The film, titled "Overlord," follows a group of American paratroopers during D-Day.

As the battle rages across northeastern France, they find themselves fighting against supernatural forces in a Nazi-occupied village. These mysterious enemies are revealed to be part of a Nazi experiment.

The film will be helmed by "Son of a Gun" director Julius Avery and stars Wyatt Russell (22 Jump Street) and Jovan Adepo (Fences). Given that this is yet another "Cloverfield" entry, J.J. Abrams and his production company Bad Robot will be producing the film.

"Cloverfield 4" is destined for a theatrical release on October, unlike its predecessor, the yet untitled "Cloverfield 3," which is rumored to premiere on Netflix this spring. This is after reports revealed that the streaming service is currently in talks with Paramount regarding the film's streaming rights.

"Cloverfield 3," originally titled "God Particle," follows a crew inside a space station experimenting with a particle accelerator. However, they soon make a terrifying discovery that challenges all they know about the fabric of reality and must for survival as their safety becomes compromised.

The film will be directed by Julius Onah and written by Oren Uziel and has yet to release its first trailer although fans expect one to air during Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4. The status of the talks between Netflix and Paramount is still unknown. Until further announcements are made, "Cloverfield 3" is expected to premiere on April 20, 2018 to be followed by "Cloverfield 4" on Oct. 26, 2018.