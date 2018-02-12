'Cloverfield 4' rumors: Producer J.J. Abrams Calls Upcoming Film 'Crazy'

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni J.J. Abrams, producer of "Cloverfield," has been vocal that his production team is making a "crazy" fourth installment dubbed as "Overlord."

Bad Robot Productions' "Cloverfield 4" is set to arrive soon after a thrilling and successful third installment. Producer J.J. Abrams recently gave fans something to be excited about, dubbing the upcoming film as one of the "craziest" movies yet.

IGN has reported that "Cloverfield 4" is set to arrive on October 2018, though this is still unclear due to the fact that Abrams has remained vague regarding the technicalities surrounding the film. Still, it is clear that the producer is excited to release the potential movie.

"First of all it's something that I can't wait for you to see cause the director, Julius Avery, has done an amazing job on it," Abrams said in an interview with DigitalSpy. "But the specifics, you know, we should wait and see. But that's really a crazy movie," he added.

A big question remains as to whether or not "Cloverfield 4" will be the fourth installment of the "Cloverfield" franchise. This is due to the fact that there is a slight chance that the production would create an entirely independent movie, although one that shares similarities with "Cloverfield."

Tentatively titled as "Overlord," the upcoming movie already has details regarding its character, plot, and setting. The movie will be inspired from the events following World War II, although instead of only fighting Nazi soldiers, the main characters will also be dealing with alien beasts, which is basically the very core of "Cloverfield."

The characters, on the other hand, will be coming from the Allied Forces, particularly from the U.S paratroopers. Reports from SlashFilm say that the film will be set in a "Nazi-occupied village," with the alien beasts lingering along with the Nazis.

While it remains to be seen whether "Overlord" will be a sequel to "Cloverfield 3," more answers will arrive after the release of the third installment, which is set around April after dealing with multiple delays.

Producer Abrams is also known to be a last-minute man and a producer full of surprises. "Cloverfield Paradox," for example, was released in Netflix just hours after its announcement in the Super Bowl. Fans anticipating "Overlord" may expect a similar scenario.

The movie is rumored to be already finished, and "Son of Guns" director Julius Avery is the man in charge directing the film. As for the main actors and actresses, the movie is led by Wyatt Russell and Jovan Adepo.