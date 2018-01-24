'Clue' Live-Action Movie Update: 'Deadpool' Star Attached to Hasbro Game Film Adaptation

(Photo: Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke) Ryan Reynolds.

A live-action movie inspired by the Hasbro board game "Clue" is in the works.

What makes it extra special is that it will be the first film born out of Fox's three-year first look deal with Maximum Effort by Ryan Reynolds.

The "Deadpool" star will produce "Clue" along with Allspark Pictures, the film division of Hasbro. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the successful debut standalone film of the Merc with a Mouth, are in talks to write the live-action movie adaptation.

Reese and Wernick's work in the film helped "Deadpool" become the highest global grossing R-rated film of all time so there is a lot of excitement and expectation surrounding the "Clue" movie, which will be developed as a star vehicle for Reynolds, per Deadline.

"Clue" is a murder mystery game where players will be tasked to catch the person responsible for the murder of Mr. Boddy that took place in Tudor Mansion, his own home.

The official description for the board game reads:

There's a mystery that needs solving, and you're just the detective to do it on the go with this classic Clue game! Who killed the host of the fancy party? Where were they, and what weapon did they use? The gameboard has rooms to move in and secret passages to navigate faster, and if you're a super sleuth you can keep track of the clues in your Detective Notebook and solve the case! When the case is solved, you can store all the cards and parts in the all-in-one game unit – until the next murder!

This would not be the first attempt to bring "Clue" to the big screen. It was adapted in 1985 starring Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn and Christopher Lloyd.

In 2008, Universal also made the attempt with Gore Verbinski as director. However, that "Clue" movie did not materialize until the license expired and was acquired by Fox.