'Clueless' Star Stacey Dash to Run for Congress in California's 44th District

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Featured in the image is actress Stacey Dash

Actress Stacey Dash is running for Congress in California. On Monday, the 51-year-old "Clueless" star made her bid official by filing the necessary paperwork to become California's 44th district's Republican congressman.

A former Fox commentator, Dash has been known for being an outspoken Republican. Earlier this month, she teased a potential run on Twitter when she tweeted, "A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office. I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts?" She also attached an image of a campaign button in her tweet.

Now, it looks like the actress has finally made up her mind as she submitted requirements on Monday to run for congressional office in California's 44th district. Currently represented by Democrat Nanette Barragan, the district covers Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach and has long been a bastion of Democrats. In the 2016 U.S. presidential elections, 83 percent of the district voted for Democratic presidential nominee Hilary Clinton.

Although Dash has yet to issue a statement on her congressional bid, an FEX form bearing the actress' electronic signature has confirmed her declaration of candidacy. Her slogan will reportedly be "Dash to DC."

Dash's active presence in the political scene started in 2012 when she endorsed U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney on Twitter. Two years later, Fox took interest in her and hired her as a commentator, whose job was basically to offer "cultural analysis and commentary." Dash's contract with the network ended last year when Fox decided to not renew their contract with the actress.

In the popular 1995 high school comedy "Clueless," Dash played Dionne Davenport, Cher's best friend who delivered the most remarkable one-liner in the film during a tennis lesson. She was also known as the character who wanted so badly to learn how to drive.