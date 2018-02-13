CNN Bashed for Report on Kim Yo Jong's Attendance at Winter Olympics

Yonhap via REUTERS South Korean President Moon Jae-in, his wife Kim Jung-Suk, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea Kim Young Nam and Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, watch North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra's performance in Seoul, South Korea, February 11, 2018.

News network CNN is recently under fire after reporting the presence of Kim Yo Jong, who is the sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, at the Winter Olympics in South Korea last weekend. Most of the criticism that was fired toward the long-running news network came from the people of social media, who did not hesitate to express their distaste of the way the incident was reported.

Political commentator and columnist Evan Siegfried posted a reminder on his Twitter page, stating that Kim Yo Jong is part of the problem as to why there is mass famine, absence of democracy, and constant killings in North Korea. On top of that, Siegfried also mentioned the existence of "concentration camps" in the country, which is considered by many as a major violation of human rights. In conclusion, Siegfried stated that even though Kim Yo Jong is Kim Jong Un's sister, she still does not deserve the praise that she got from CNN.

Many other prominent personalities shared similar opinions online, many of which were directed toward CNN. As reported by Deadline, CNN was not the only news outlet that praised the North Korean leader's sister. However, it is notable to mention that Kim Yo Jong extended an invitation toward the South Korean leaders to visit her home country, which is something that has not happened in a very long time.

Furthermore, critics are outraged by the implications of painting North Korea in a better light, especially due to their recent attempts at testing their nuclear armaments illegally.

In the original article published by CNN, its main focus was the fact that Kim Yo Jong kept smiling throughout the Winter Olympics festivities. More importantly, CNN also reported that after shaking hands with South Korean leaders, Kim Yo Jong stated her hope that perhaps one day, the two divided countries could unite and settle their differences after having a very tense political history for so many years.