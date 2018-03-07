'Cobra Kai' YouTube Red Series Plot: Ralph Macchio to Reprise Role as Daniel Larusso

YouTube/Cobra Kai A screenshot from the "Cobra Kai" YouTube trailer

The YouTube Red series "Cobra Kai," which serves as a sequel to the original version of "Karate Kid," has released another trailer that reveals the plot and some interesting bits of the highly anticipated streaming show.

In the second trailer of "Cobra Kai," it reveals that Johnny Lawrence, played by William Zabka, will be reopening the dojo where he learned his own style of the martial art — which is brutal and without "mercy." Johnny is seen to be taking on students and inspiring and influencing them with his assertive and ambitious perspective on Karate that focuses on power and dominance.

Of course, this is a contrasting difference from what the original "Karate Kid" has shown the audience. The series will not feel as complete to the loyal fans of the first three films without Daniel Larusso, who is played by Ralph Macchio — who will be reprising his role for the "Cobra Kai" YouTube series as well.

The story of "Cobra Kai" is set 30 years after the third "Karate Kid" film. Through the benevolent teachings of Mr. Miyagi, who was played by Noriyuki "Pat" Morita, Daniel moved through life with a lot of grace and success. However, Johnny, who was Daniel's arch-nemesis in the first film, did not share the same path.

This prompted Johnny to re-open the Cobra Kai Dojo, in order to seek some sort of redemption for the failures he experienced along the way after he was defeated by Daniel in hand-to-hand combat.

However, it has also been revealed that in a dramatic turn of events, Daniel will be tasked to teach the martial art to his once rival's son, which may add more fuel to Johnny and Daniel's feud from a long time ago. It is unsure at this point if fans will be able to see the now weathered Karate practitioners square off once again.

"Cobra Kai" is expected to be released on YouTube Red later this year.