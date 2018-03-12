'Coco' Producer Leaves Pixar After Oscar Win

YouTube/Disney Pixar "Coco" arrives in cinemas on Nov. 22, 2017.

After 25 years of being with Pixar, producer Darla K. Anderson is finally leaving the animation studio. Anderson made the announcement last weekend, just a few days after winning her first Oscar for her work on "Coco."

"Coco" won Best Animated Feature at the recent Oscars, marking Anderson's first Oscar feat since she started producing films under Pixar. Although many might have thought that her recent achievement would make her want to produce more films with Pixar in the future, Anderson announced last weekend that she's leaving the company.

According to Anderson, she's leaving Pixar to pursue "other creative and philanthropic endeavors." In her statement, the producer said: "I've had a magical and privileged experience working at Pixar for over two decades. The creativity, imagination, and innovation at Pixar is second to none. I'm truly grateful to have been a part of this historic journey and hold excitement for my next chapter."

Before joining Pixar, Anderson worked as the executive producer of the commercial division of Angel Studios in Carlsbad, California. In 1993, she transferred to Pixar, where she was first introduced to 3D computer graphics. Back then, Pixar had just been established, but Anderson was already eager to become part of its team. Her first project with the company was "Toy Story." This was followed by the 1998 movie "A Bug's Life."

In a statement following Anderson's announcement, Disney CEO Bob Iger said Anderson has made an indelible mark on the industry as an Oscar winner. He also commended the producer for her stories that reflect the diversity of the global audience. "She takes my best wishes with her as she sets a course for her next adventure," he said.

Anderson's previous projects with Pixar include "Monster's Inc.," "Cars," "Mater and the Ghostlight," "Toy Story 3," and "Dante's Lunch." In 2008, she set a Guinness World Record for the highest average movie gross for any producer.