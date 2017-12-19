'Code Black' Season 3 Air Date, News: Filming Wraps Up, Awaiting CBS Premiere

Work on the set of "Code Black" season 3 finally wrapped up on Friday, Dec. 15. Now, the wait begins for the premiere of the medical drama but CBS has not yet confirmed a specific air date.

Facebook/CodeBlackCBS The medical drama "Code Black" on CBS finished filming season 3 this December.

Showrunner and creator Michael Seitzman announced on Twitter that the cast and crew completed the production of "Code Black" season 3. He teased that this is their "best season yet" and acknowledged the contribution of the writers, actors and crew.

"Code Black" season 3, however, is not on CBS' winter schedule for 2018. The show won't likely premiere until the end of the two-week Winter Olympics broadcast that will take place in March.

In July, CBS announced casting changes for "Code Black" season 3. Actress Melanie Chandra (Malaya Pineda), who was one of the original doctors in the series, will no longer be back.

Tyler Perez will fill up the spot that Chandra leaves as the new resident doctor. His character named Diego is characterized as rich and privileged.

The casting shakeup on "Code Black" is no longer surprising for fans since some actors were also removed from the show after the first season. The series never addressed the departures the way viewers expected since doctors working in an extremely challenging environment come and go or have high turnovers in real life.

"Code Black" is about the medical team in a fictional understaffed hospital in Los Angeles that treats patients in trauma and emergency situations. The show originally premiered on CBS in 2015 and earned a third season renewal in November 2016 for 16 episodes.

Marcia Gay Harden leads the cast of "Code Black" as Dr. Leanne Rorish alongside Rob Lowe as Dr. Ethan Willis and Luis Guzman as head nurse Jesse. Benjamin Hollingsworth (Dr. Mario Savetti), Harry Ford (Dr. Angus Leighton) and Boris Kodjoe (Dr. Will Campbell) also star.