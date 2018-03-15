'Code Black' Season 3 Premiere News: Moved One Week Earlier

Facebook/CodeBlackCBS "Code Black" premieres April 25th

The season 3 premiere of the CBS medical drama television show "Code Black" has been rescheduled by the network to air one week earlier than originally intended.

According to reports, the third season of "Code Black" has been moved one week earlier and will be following the reality television show "Survivor" and "Seal Team." The switch was necessary to make a smoother transition for the network, since "Code Black" will be replacing "Criminal Minds" after it airs its two-hour-long season 13 finale — which is scheduled to air on April 18 at 9 p.m. EDT.

This makes the originally intended April 25 release date schedule obsolete, which is something that fans of the show should be excited about. Fans and viewers will be greeted with new cast members for the season 3 of "Code Black."

The first one is Rox Valenzuela, played by Moon Bloodgood from "Falling Skies," who has been revealed to become an inevitable assistant in a crime that will be committed by protagonist Dr. Ethan Willis, played by Rob Lowe. Another character is Diego, played by Tyler Perez, who is going to be a new first-year resident who is described as a "spoiled pretty boy" who is used to getting what he wants.

It is safe to assume that Diego could possibly get on the nerves of the other characters on the show, and fans could probably see a drastic transformation on his part as he tries to become a better medical practitioner.

Diego's presence in Angels Memorial Hospital should make the show quite interesting. On top of that, a character named Pepper, played by Chaley Rose, is slated to appear in the upcoming season, but not much has been revealed about her character as of now.

Season 3 of "Code Black" is slated to premiere on April 25 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.