'Code Black' Season 3 Spoilers: New Residents Join Angels Memorial Hospital

Facebook/CodeBlackCBS The medical drama "Code Black" on CBS finished filming season 3 this December.

The third season of "Code Black" is scheduled to premiere in early May so fans are already at the edge of their seats waiting for CBS to release a new trailer to finally show fans what to expect in the upcoming season. But until that trailer drops, some fans have already begun making their own speculations and personal wish lists on what they want to see.

Reports say that fans want to see a distinct change in Dr. Ethan Willis (Rob Lowe) in his new direction for the season, especially as he becomes a doctor out in the field as he rides along with the paramedics. It has already been confirmed that a new character, Rox Valenzuela (Moon Bloodgood), will serve as his partner in crime, so fans are eager to see what their dynamic will be like.

Another major plot point that fans want to see touched upon in the trailer is the developing material relationship between Dr. Leanne Rorish (Marcia Gay Harden) and her newly adopted daughter Ariel (Emily Alyn Lind). The last season ended on a happy note for the two of them, but reality is often not that kind. A lot of potential problems could still come out of this new family, so it will be interesting to see where the writers take it.

And of course, with a new season comes a new batch of residents to the hospital, which is always something that can spice up the status quo. Fans already know that the show is getting at least two new characters in the form of Diego (Tyler Perez) and Pepper (Chaley Rose).

Diego is the typical rich and spoiled pretty boy who has gained everything he has wanted without really breaking a sweat, including his position at the Angels Memorial Hospital. Will he develop into a more mature character down the line as the realities of life hit him in the face or will he stay the same spoiled kid all throughout?

Pepper, on the other hand, has the brains to back up a position at the hospital, but perhaps not the guts. Her anxiety and nerves cause her to make many mistakes on her first day and get her into some serious trouble.

"Code Black" is set to return for its third season on May 2, Wednesday, at 10 p.m. on CBS.