'Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~' Episode 7 Spoilers: Can Cardia Come to Terms With the Truth of Her Being?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy-adventure anime series, “Code:Realize: Sousei no Himegimi (Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~),” based on the otome visual novel video game developed by Otomate.

Series protagonist, Cardia, may be forced to make her biggest decision yet on the Japanese anime series, "Code:Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~." How will this decision ultimately affect the direction that the narrative takes in the subsequent episodes?

The series has just hit its halfway point, and with only a few more unaired episodes left, things are about to get intense as the terrorist organization Twilight and its leader, Finis, double down on their quest to take the Horologium. And with the shocking revelation left by the post-credit scene at the end of the previous episode, Cardia's own disposition may also be nearing its breaking point.

After winning a right to enter Isaac Beckford's laboratory, Cardia and her guardians finally locate the place, only to find a roomful of clones resembling Cardia floating in more than a dozen incubating capsules. Additionally, Lupin has also just encountered the word Homunculus in one of Isaac's journals.

In yet another scene, it was revealed that Finis knew about the truth behind Cardia's existence all along. But could the Cardia who has the Horologium stuck to her chest really be one of these clones? IF so, how will this affect her view of her own life and right to exist?

Could her guardians' efforts to make her feel more human despite the poison in her body be crashed by this surprising realization? Or will these efforts instead serve as Cardia's only lifeline in what is about to become the darkest point in her life?

"Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~" airs on Saturdays at 8 p.m. JST on AT-X and on Sundays late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. It also airs on Sun TV on Tuesdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST and on BS11 on Thursdays late night at 1 a.m. JST.

Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.