'Code Vein' News: Additional Blood Veil Type Revealed, Haze Gameplay Element Also Introduced

Bandai Namco A Blood Veil being used inside 'Code Vein'

All kinds of vicious enemies will be looking to take players out inside "Code Vein." In order to protect themselves, players will need to rely on their weapons and some elements of the game known as Blood Veils.

For those who may be unaware, Blood Veils function almost like complements to weapons in the game. They come in varied forms and offer different functions.

Recently, developers revealed, via Famitsu, a new kind of Blood Veil known as the Ivy.

The Ivy is a Blood Veil that burrows into the ground and then pops up to attack the enemy, DualShockers reported. It hits multiple times, and those can be inflicted on one foe or divided among a group of enemies. Players will also be able to use this Blood Veil even if they are not standing right next to their enemy.

The Ivy is just the latest Blood Veil to be revealed for the game, with three others having been introduced previously.

The Stinger-type Blood Veil is somewhat similar to the Ivy as it can also be deployed from a distance, according to the Code Vein Wiki. It also strikes enemies quickly.

Next up is the Hound-type Blood Veil and this one's name already hints at what it can be used for. Once activated, the Hound will take a bite out of an enemy, and this particular Blood Veil also provides a fair bit of range.

"Code Vein" players can also opt to use the Ogre Blood Veil. This is a Blood Veil that can only be used in close quarters, but what it lacks in range, it makes up for in pure destructive power.

It is unclear if there are other Blood Veils that will be revealed later on.

Developers also introduced a new game element known as Haze that players will need for increasing stats.

Players will be able to acquire Haze from defeating enemies, and they too can drop it if they fall to an opponent. In order to reclaim their lost Haze, players will have to return to the spot where they were defeated. But if they fall again before being able to get it back, then the dropped Haze will be gone for good.

Fans will be able to use Blood Veils and Haze as soon as "Code Vein" is released sometime next year.