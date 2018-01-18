'Code Vein' News: Additional Details About Weapon Collecting and Strengthening Revealed

Players to make use of an item known as Haze to improve their weapons

In order to survive inside the game "Code Vein," players will need to get hold of some weapons.

The monsters that reside within this ruined world cannot be brought down by simple punches and kicks, and so players will have to seek out the best weapons they can to give themselves a fighting chance.

Finding those weapons is not going to be easy, however.

As revealed just recently by the developers, players will have to go inside and look through the game's different dungeons if they want to find new weapons. The dungeons are very dangerous themselves so players will want to locate weapons as quickly as they can or else they may find themselves in a bad situation.

There are different kinds of weapons that will be made available to "Code Vein" players.

Those who prefer to fight within close quarters can pick up the standard longswords. Longswords are well-balanced and do not suffer significantly in any one area. This makes them ideal for those who are still getting used to the game and its combat system.

Greatswords are not quite as quick as longswords. However, what they lack in attack speed, they make up for in their ability to deal significantly higher damage. They also offer greater reach, DualShockers reported.

Axes provide great reach just like greatswords, and they also make it easier for players to chain combos together.

Hammers do not offer that much reach at all, but if a player is looking for pure power, this weapon may be what they want.

Lastly, the bayonet rifles set to be featured in the game will enable players to attack from a distance. If an enemy manages to close the distance on them, they can then use the blade that comes with this weapon to defend themselves.

Once players have found a weapon they like, they can make use of the item known as Haze to strengthen and improve it.

Fans should be able to hear more about "Code Vein's" weapons soon, and the game itself is expected to be released sometime this year.