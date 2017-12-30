Twitter courtesy of @CODE_VEIN A Blood Tear inside 'Code Vein'

The world included in "Code Vein" is dangerous and unusual, and players will need all the help they can get just so they can survive inside of it.

The good news for them is that the developers are sharing more details about this world, and the new pieces of information being unveiled should enable players to better understand the things going on.

Recently, the developers revealed more about the items known as Blood Tears.

According to a recent report from Gematsu, Blood Tears are items that can provide sustenance for Revenants in place of human blood. They are absolutely essential to their survival, and while they can grow on Blood Tear Springs, they have become less prevalent due to the miasma.

This is where the protagonist comes in, as this player-controlled character can give new life to a Blood Tear Spring by simply dripping blood on to it.

As seen in a report from DualShockers, reviving a spring also results in the restoration of something known as Mistletoe, though it is unclear what that item is for.

Blood Tears were not the only items "Code Vein's" developers detailed further recently.

Developers also talked about Revenant Memories. In the game, Revenant Memories can become crystallized, and when the protagonist touches one, the memories contained within it will flow into the main character.

Only the protagonist possesses this ability, and over the course of going through the game, players will be able to find more of these memories. Some of them may even belong to the hero.

Once again, it is unknown why only the protagonist has this particular talent, though it likely means that many of the other characters in the game will be turning to him/her for assistance quite frequently.

Players will be able to find answers for the questions surrounding "Code Vein's" protagonist, Blood Tears and Revenant Memories as soon as the game is released sometime next year.