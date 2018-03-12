'Code Vein' News: Boss Battle With Queen's Knight Previewed in New Gameplay Video

The Queen's Knight is one of the currently confirmed bosses for the game

Bandai Namco A closer look at 'Code Vein's Queen's Knight

Throughout "Code Vein's" development, fans have been shown that battles inside this game will not be easy, and something that exhibits that pretty clearly is the boss fight with the Queen's Knight.

Fans who have been following this game through the development cycle have likely seen or at least heard of the Queen's Knight previously.

Now, developers are again showing just how formidable this boss can be.

A new video posted by "Giuseppe's Gaming" featured one of the game's developers taking on the Queen's Knight after taking a trip through a dungeon.

In the video, the Queen's Knight wasted no time in letting the player know that it was all business as it charged at the protagonist in the gameplay video right away. From there, it proceeded to use an array of attacks to damage the player, ranging from powerful charged strikes to quick-hitting lunges.

At times, the Queen's Knight would even launch itself into the air and attempt to land a highly damaging attack on an unprepared player.

If all that were not enough, the Queen's Knight also had a way to capably defend itself from the attacks of the protagonist and his companion.

As developers noted previously, the Queen's Knight also carries around a shield that it will use to deflect attacks, so not only do "Code Vein" players have to figure out ways to survive the attacks from this opponent, they will also have to come up with a way to get through its defense.

The fight with the Queen's Knight was difficult enough that even the developer demonstrating it failed to defeat it the first time. The second attempt was more successful, but it was telling that a likely early game boss is that challenging to overcome.

Action RPG fans are going to need to hone their skills again before they take on this upcoming game, because not doing so may mean that they will be in for a lot of frustrating defeats.

