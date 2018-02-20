'Code Vein' News: Developers Confirm Multiplayer Support

Bandai Namco Having a hard time in the world of "Code Vein?" Send out a distress signal and lets others join you in the fight.

On the surface, Bandai Namco's "Code Vein" looks a lot like an anime-inspired version of "Dark Souls," especially with regard to how the combat feels and is presented with the only real difference being the aesthetic and the presence of a non-playable character (NPC) ally. It seems those comparisons are not going to stop any time soon as the Japanese developer has confirmed that "Code Vein" will have multiplayer support that functions suspiciously similar to how "Dark Souls" did it years ago.

This new tidbit of information comes from Gematsu that translated the information from the latest issue of Japanese magazine Famitsu. According to the article, multiplayer in "Code Vein" is activated by sending out a distress signal while in a dungeon.

Once that has been done, any other player that has fulfilled certain conditions will appear. One caveat is that the joining player joins alone, their own NPC will not arrive with them; however, any buffs provided to the calling player's NPC (called Gifts) will also apply to the summoned player.

The article also talks about how players can create custom emotes allowing them to communicate with other players without having to rely on voice chat or go through a potential language barrier.

The Bandai Namco Twitter account posted some images showcasing these newly announced features as well as a promise for more details to come in due time.

"Code Vein" was first announced in April 2017 and is an action-oriented dungeon crawler that is being developed by the same team behind "God Eater." Where "God Eater" is often considered the anime version of "Monster Hunter," "Code Vein" is shaping up to be the anime version of "Dark Souls," especially when its initial teaser trailer parodied the Souls series' famous "Prepare to Die" tagline.

No release date has been announced yet, but Bandai Namco has assured players that it will arrive for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this year.