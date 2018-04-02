'Code Vein' News: Developers Introduce Fans to a New Boss — the Successor of the Ribcage

The Successor of the Ribcage inhabits the location known as the Cathedral of the Sacred Blood

Twitter/BandaiNamcoUS The Successor of the Ribcage looks upon some Revenants inside 'Code Vein'

Slowly but surely, developers are sharing more and more about "Code Vein," and their latest revelations feature a new boss and an additional location.

At some point in the game, players will have to travel to a place that looks like it could have been designed by M.C. Escher himself. The location in question is known as the Cathedral of the Sacred Blood, and from a distance, it appears that simply finding the entrance to this place will prove to be difficult.

If players are somehow able to successfully navigate the winding pathways and disorienting landmarks, they should gain entry to the Cathedral, but they should know that the tough part of their trip has just started.

Once inside, players will be greeted by a new boss creature, one that has been bestowed with the mysterious name of Successor of the Ribcage.

Some recently released screenshots show off the Successor.

The Successor resembles a giant wolf, and it may very well just be a special kind of that animal. Given its form, it seems safe to assume that the Successor will be an agile and ferocious beast that can probably use its claws and fangs to deal serious damage.

On top of that, the Successor may also be capable of utilizing magic attacks inside "Code Vein." Since the upcoming game is expected to rival entries in the "Souls" series in terms of difficulty, it's not at all surprising that developers are planning to add a boss who can remain deadly both from both close and long-range.

It will be up to the players to devise a strategy for conquering this particular creature because failing to do so means they will be stuck inside the Cathedral.

In addition to the Successor, there may be another formidable foe that resides within the Cathedral. This other creature has not been named, but it doesn't need one to strike fear into the hearts of would-be slayers.

The unnamed creature dwarfs the player in battle, and it also wields a gigantic weapon that appears capable of crushing anything or anyone to smithereens.

Apart from the terrifying enemies that occupy the Cathedral, developers have previously revealed other foes who will challenge players inside the game.

One notable example is the Queen's Knight. The Queen's Knight is a "human-type Lost" that uses a spear and shield in combat. The Queen's Knight is a master of shifting between offense and defense in a hurry and the fact that it can move around so quickly only serves to make it a more challenging foe to take down.

The good news for players is that whether it's the Queen's Knight or the Successor of the Ribcage, they will not have to go into battle alone. Players will be accompanied by NPCs during battle, and they can work together to use special skills or to just hit enemies with combos.

It is absolutely essential for players and NPCs to be on the same page, because failing to work together effectively can lead to their demise.

Additional details about "Code Vein's" other bosses should be made available soon, and the game itself is also expected to be released before the end of this year.