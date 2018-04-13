'Code Vein' News: Developers Provide Progress Update; 2018 Release Still Expected

New action RPG will be released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Bandai Namco A Blood Veil being used inside 'Code Vein'

"Code Vein" was initially announced a year ago, and while several details about its features have already been provided, there's still one important piece of the puzzle that remains missing up to this point.

That important detail in question is the game's exact release date.

All that's currently known about the new action RPG's arrival is that it will take place sometime this year, but given that developers have still provided no exact date, it's easy to understand why some fans are starting to get concerned.

While there is still no exact release date available at this time, developers have provided something else that can be helpful to those eager to get their hands on the game.

During a recent interview with Famitsu, producer Keita Iizuka provided a little bit of insight into where the game is at from a development standpoint, DualShockers reported.

According to Iizuka, the base game is now nearing completion, and some of the developers have already started turning their attention to fine-tuning aspects of gameplay in order to make it as enjoyable as possible.

This update is a significant one as it indicates that the developers are through with the more time-consuming aspects of development such as asset creation and just fleshing out the in-game world itself. The update is also a pretty good indicator that the developers may be able to meet the previously announced 2018 release year for the game.

If things continue to progress smoothly, it wouldn't be that surprising to see the game released sometime around the fall.

Whenever it is released, "Code Vein" will attempt to win fans over by presenting them with an action RPG that is challenging and visually striking at the same time.

The game has drawn plenty of comparisons to the "Souls" titles that were also published by Bandai Namco due to its combat system. While dreary settings are also set to be featured in the upcoming game, the characters who appear as though they came straight out of works of medieval era fiction have been swapped out for individuals who feature that distinct anime look.

For those curious to see what the upcoming game will be like, they can check out the video embedded below.