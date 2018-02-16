'Code Vein' News: Devs Explain How the Multiplayer Component Will Work

Players will be able to travel with another player-created character and one of the game's NPCs

Bandai Namco Players don't have to take on challenges alone inside 'Code Vein'

Last year, developers teased that a multiplayer component of some kind may be included inside "Code Vein."

Speaking to GameReactor, producer Keita Iizuka teased that they were "thinking of the multiplayer support," but at the time, they could not really go into detail about that particular feature.

Months later, developers are now ready to talk about how multiplayer will be integrated into the aforementioned action role-playing game.

A recent issue of Famitsu has the details on "Code Vein's" multiplayer feature, and the folks at Gematsu have provided helpful translations of the revelations.

In the game, players will be able to interact with one another in a few ways.

First off, while a player is going through one of the game's dungeons, this individual can send out a distress signal. Once the signal has been sent, another player who has met specific conditions will be able to appear and provide assistance to the original player who called for help.

The conditions that need to be met have not been detailed just yet.

Only one rescuing player is going to appear. However, it is worth noting that the partner NPC the original player is traveling with will not go away even if another character is added to the party.

The rescuing player will also be able to benefit from the Gifts provided by the partner NPC.

Players will also have the option of creating Emotions inside the game. Emotions are features that mix together voices, stamps and gestures. Players can use these to communicate with those who have come to their aid, making it easier for them to formulate a strategy for the challenges they are about to face.

The created Emotions can also be saved and then used later on for when a player may need to be rescued again.

It sounds like "Code Vein's" multiplayer feature will help players escape from some really difficult situations. The players will be able to try this feature out for themselves as soon as the game is released sometime later this year.