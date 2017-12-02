'Code Vein' News: Devs Unveil the Ridge of Frozen Souls, A New Location Populated by The Lost

Narrow design of the Ridge of Frozen Souls will make it difficult to traverse

Twitter courtesy of @BandaiNamcoUS Fearsome foes can be found in the Ridge of Frozen Souls

The world contained inside "Code Vein" is one that is both devastated and dangerous, and it is a place that players will need to navigate with care at all times.

Recently, developers revealed more information about one of the locations included in this world, the one known as the Ridge of Frozen Souls.

As its name hints at, the Ridge is blanketed by snow, and some parts even feature tall and jagged towers of ice emerging from the ground. The pathways are narrow as well, which means one wrong step could send a player tumbling to an early and snow-covered grave.

If the harsh conditions and the difficult-to-navigate dimensions of the Ridge were not enough to give players pause, they will almost certainly be frozen in their tracks as soon as they gaze upon one of the fearsome incarnations of The Lost that inhabit this area.

This particular Lost is protected by armor, and it also uses a shield to defend itself from any other attacks players may use. Huge horns also stick out from the sides of its head, and they look like they are capable of impaling a careless wanderer. Developers have also decided to outfit this Lost with a rocket booster that it can then use for moving around quickly.

The Ridge of Frozen Souls is just one of the main locations included in "Code Vein."

Previously, developers also revealed the Collapsed Capital. This sprawling location is similarly difficult to go through, and as the Code Vein Wiki noted, there are also hiding spots here that enemies can use to get the jump on players.

The Capital also features sub-areas that do not look like very pleasant places to visit as well.

Players will be able to explore the different locations in "Code Vein" as soon as the game is released sometime next year.