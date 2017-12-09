'Code Vein' News: Different Blood Veils To Be Featured Get Detailed Further

Four types of Blood Veils have been announced thus far

Bandai Namco The Ivy Blood Veil deployed inside 'Code Vein'

Surviving in the harsh and unforgiving world contained inside "Code Vein" will be no easy feat, even for veteran gamers, and that is why they will need to take full advantage of the tools made available to them.

Among those helpful tools players will be able to use in the game are things known as Blood Veils.

According to the developers, Blood Veils will enable players to perform blood drain attacks that can quickly take out a typical enemy in the game. These can also be used to regain some Ichor, and that resource is needed for executing certain skills.

Blood Veils come in different forms as well, and the latest one that developers introduced is known as Ivy. With Ivy, players can quickly attack an opponent by causing thorns to pop up from the ground they are standing on. It does not even matter if an enemy is standing far from the player, as the Ivy's attack can still hit its target.

A recent report from Gematsu provides some more details related to Ivy, and it revealed that because this is a lightweight Blood Veil, it will not slow players down.

Ivy is just one of the four Blood Veils that have been confirmed for "Code Vein."

Hounds is another type of Blood Veil, and this one boasts of a high attack power combined with decent range.

The Ogre Blood Veil can only be used in close range, but the players who are able to master it will be able to hit their enemies for high damage consistently.

The last of the currently confirmed Blood Veil types is the Stinger, and while this one takes time to use, its terrific range is an asset.

At this point, it remains unclear if there are additional Blood Veil types that will be introduced in the future.

"Code Vein" is set to be released sometime next year.