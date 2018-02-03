'Code Vein' News, Gameplay: Everything Players Can Do at the Home Base

Bandai Namco Entertainment An image from "Code Vein"

Gamers will spend a lot of their time at the Home Base in "Code Vein."

The Home Base is where all Revenants gather and feel at peace "in a world where the fear of death is constant." It is a remodeled old chapel.

"Code Vein" players will get the support they need from Revenants in the Home Base. For starters, they can ask them to help them fight on the battlefield as partner characters. The description also says, "In addition to partner characters, support characters that offer various forms of field assistance will gather at the Home Base."

The Home Base is also the place where "Code Vein" players can purchase and upgrade their weapons and other items. From there, they can even change the outfit and hairstyle of the protagonist. Since a lot of the interaction happens in the Home Base, the protagonist will develop an Affinity with the characters there. The deeper the connection gets, the higher the Affinity level.

High-Affinity characters will offer "Code Vein" players valuable items while ones with lower Affinity level will provide the protagonist with general consumable items and gestures. The items gamers get will depend on the character as well, but they should make sure to talk to support characters like Murasame and Coco as often as possible.

Apart from consistently communicating with them, increasing Affinity with characters in "Code Vein" can also be done by giving them their "favorite things" and valuables that they can get from exploration. Another way is to bring them out into the field, as there is no greater test of trust and affinity than asking them to have the player's back during battle. Louis and Yakumo top the list of Revenants who players have to keep in mind in situations like this.

"Code Vein" players can also increase the Affinity level by helping their fellow Revenants restore their memories by repairing blood crystals. As the description states, "All of the Revenants gathered at the Home Base have lost their memories. If you find their Blood Crystals while exploring, you can use Io's power to restore their memories and further deepen your connection with them."

"Code Vein" will be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime this year. Players can check out new screenshots and read about the new characters, as well as the history of the world of the game here.