Four types of Blood Veils have been confirmed for the game

Bandai Namco Different types of Blood Veils will be featured in "Code Vein"

Gameplay is going to be one of the main selling points of "Code Vein."

From what's been seen of the game thus far, many people have likened its combat style to the one featured in the "Dark Souls" titles.

Things aren't going to be exactly the same, however, and a new gameplay trailer highlights some of the features designed to set the upcoming title apart from those famously punishing action RPGs.

The trailer begins with the player-controlled character standing on an icy ridge as he prepares to attack one of the Lost. The protagonist is shown wielding a two-handed sword.

With two-handed sword in hand, the protagonist launches one of his foes into the air, and right before the enemy hits the ground, he uses a special move to deal more damage.

As can be seen in the trailer, things that appear to be the heads of hounds emerge from the sides of the protagonist and they quickly grab on to the airborne opponent. The hound heads are again shown later on in the trailer as they take big bites out of an opponent.

For those wondering about what exactly those hound heads were, they are actually known as Blood Veils.

According to the developers, Blood Veils "allow for powerful blood drain attacks that will make quick work of enemies and also regain Ichor, which is needed to perform additional skills." To put it another way, Blood Veils are special attacks that heavily damage enemies and they also enable players to obtain more of a valuable resource.

The Blood Veils shown in the trailer above are known as Hounds, and as can be seen in the trailer, they emerge from the jacket sleeves hanging loosely at the sides of the protagonist.

Aside from the Hounds, there are three other types of Blood Veils that are confirmed to be included in "Code Vein."

The Ogre Blood Veil transforms the protagonist's hand and turns it into a claw that can be used to rip and tear away at an enemy's body.

When using the Stinger Blood Veil, the tail of the protagonist's coat will turn into something that closely resembles a scorpion's tail. This Blood Veil variant features greater range than the ones mentioned above.

The last of the currently confirmed Blood Veils is known as Ivy. This one causes thorns to pop up from the ground, and they will plunge into any enemies unfortunate enough to be in their way.

The trailer also shows how NPCs can help out players during enemy encounters.

Mia, the female NPC shown in the early part of the trailer, assists the protagonist by shooting enemies using her bayonet rifle. Later on in the trailer, the protagonist is shown working together with Louis, an NPC who prefers to use a sword during battle.

There are other battle-ready NPCs set to be included in the game, and it will be up to the players to determine which companion works best with them.

More news about "Code Vein" should be made available soon, and the game is also due out later this year.