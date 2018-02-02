'Code Vein' News: Home Base Feature Detailed Further by the Developers

Home Base will serve as the central hub for players inside the game

Bandai Namco The protagonist talks to Coco the trader inside Home Base

Not too long ago, "Code Vein's" developers unveiled the new feature known as Home Base.

Home Base is going to be one of the most important and frequently visited locations inside the game, and details recently shared by the developers point to why it can be described as such.

As the developers noted, Home Base will work as the game's "central hub" or the place a Revenant can retreat to whenever he/she needs a few moments of peace away from the monstrous beings known as the Lost.

It is not just the player-created protagonist that will frequently drop by Home Base. Many of the game's NPCs also reside here and it is worth noting that they are not hanging around just to make the place feel more like a home.

Instead, players can go up to some of the NPCs currently resting at Home Base and talk to them about potentially taking on a quest.

Quests typically yield rewards so players can look forward to obtaining those. On top of that, they can also improve their affinity with a specific NPC by taking on a quest offered by him/her. Players will want to raise their affinity stats with the NPCs as much as they can, as doing so will eventually allow them to get their hands on powerful items.

When players are not busy taking on quests given to them by "Code Vein's" NPCs, they can take some time out to shop for new items inside Home Base.

The trader Coco sells items, while Murasame offers weapons and other pieces of equipment. The latter is also capable of improving weapons and equipment by transforming them.

There is also an NPC named Davis inside Home Base who frequently investigates the Depth area.

It is still unclear if Home Base will offer any other additional features.

More news about "Code Vein" should be made available soon.