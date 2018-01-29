'Code Vein' News: Home Base Showcased, Will Feature Different Stores and NPCs

Players may be given some quests while talking to the occupants of the home base

Because it would be cruel to just ask players to constantly fend off the Lost inside "Code Vein," there will be an area in the game that will be welcoming to the Revenants.

The new area is known as the home base, and as its name implies, it will act as a kind of sanctuary for the Revenants who are weary from all the monster-slaying.

Home base is actually a remodeled chapel. And while it does not appear to be in top condition, it is probably the best the Revenants could have hoped for seeing as how nearly the entire world around them is in shambles.

Once inside the home base, players should find different non-player characters to interact with, including the ones who are running shops, DualShockers reported.

Players who need to purchase some items will want to pay a visit to Coco.

If a player is looking for a new weapon to use against the Lost, he/she can talk to Murasame about that. Aside from selling weapons, Murasame can also work to improve a player's weapon.

The two are not the only NPCs players will find at "Code Vein's" home base.

A character who goes by the name of Davis is also at home base, and this individual spends a lot of time going through the areas known as the Depths. The things Davis learns in the Depths will likely prove helpful when the time comes for the player to explore those areas.

There will be other NPCs who show up at home base, and players will apparently be able to talk with them and even take on missions they provide.

For those who want to see what home base will look like in-game, they can check out a video posted by "Giuseppe's Gaming."

Developers have yet to announce an exact release date for "Code Vein," though the game is expected to arrive sometime this year.