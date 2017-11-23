'Code Vein' News: 'Misbehave' Trailer Offers Early Looks at Different Enemies

Players will be taking on enemies known as the Lost inside the game

Bandai Namco Players square off against one of the enemies included in 'Code Vein'

"Code Vein" will take players to a world defined by destruction and decay. It is a dangerous world, one also populated by all kinds of enemies that possess the ability to take players out in an instant.

Some of the enemies that will be included in the game can be seen in the new "Misbehave" trailer embedded below.

As viewers will quickly see, the game features a diverse array of enemies.

According to the Code Vein Wiki, the main enemies in the game are collectively known as the Lost. The Lost no longer possess any shred of their humanity and are instead driven solely by their desire to find new sources of blood.

Their single-mindedness makes the Lost incredibly dangerous, and players will have to figure out some way to defeat these determined enemies.

The trailer showed that the Lost can come in all shapes and sizes. Some beings that can be classified as the Lost appear almost human, right down to the way they move around. Other Lost beings more closely resemble animals, albeit gigantic ones.

Possibly the most intimidating forms of the Lost are the one that no longer look human, bear no resemblance to animals and just seem to be monsters.

Interestingly enough, it seems like there are also enemies included in "Code Vein" that are going to be similar to players in terms of their general form.

In order to defeat the numerous enemies featured in the game, players will be aided by different partner characters. These partner characters possess different abilities and so players will need to figure out which one works best with their preferred style of fighting.

Players will also be able to make use of Blood Veils to strengthen themselves in battle.

An exact release date for "Code Vein" has not been announced just yet, though it is expected to hit stores sometime next year.