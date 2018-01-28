'Code Vein' News: More Story Details Revealed, Origins of the Revenants Explained

New details also explain the realities the Revenants have to deal with

Characters known as Revenants are fighting for their own survival inside 'Code Vein'

"Code Vein's" world is not a pretty place. Some would probably even describe it as hostile and uninhabitable.

Things were not always this way, of course, and new story details provided by the developers explained why the world had turned into such an unforgiving home.

The new details were included in the Weekly Famitsu, and the folks from DualShockers have provided helpful translations of them.

According to the details provided, something that came to be known as the "Collapse" was the reason why the world inside the game turned into one large wasteland.

The "Collapse" brought about the sudden emergence of thorns that sprung up from the ground and caused destruction wherever they showed up.

This catastrophic event apparently led to nearly half of the world's population being killed off, and even more died after monsters began to show up.

Those who managed to survive the initial effects of the "Collapse" did not just wait around to be killed by the monsters who were walking all over the place.

In an effort to save themselves from such a seemingly hopeless situation, some of the survivors banded together and came up with the idea of creating beings known as "Revenants" to combat the monsters.

Fans who have been following the development of the game will likely recognize the term "Revenant," and the characters who players will create inside "Code Vein" will belong to that group.

An interesting thing to note about the Revenants is although they are immortal, they also need to sustain themselves by consuming blood. If they are unable to consume blood, it will not be long before a Revenant turns into one of the monsters, the beings also known as the Lost.

According to an earlier report from Gematsu, the game's protagonist possesses special abilities related to Blood Tears, items that can serve as stand-ins for blood.

It is possible that the survival of the Revenants will depend on how the protagonist uses those abilities inside the game.

Fans should be able to hear more about "Code Vein's" story soon, and the game itself is expected to be released sometime this year.