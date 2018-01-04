'Code Vein' News: Role of Blood Tears in the Game's Story Detailed Further

Twitter courtesy of @CODE_VEIN A Blood Tear inside 'Code Vein'

The Revenants included inside "Code Vein" face incredibly difficult challenges on a daily basis - challenges that they need to conquer just to survive.

One specific challenge that Revenants must consistently face is the one imposed upon them by the very nature of their being. Because they are Revenants, they must drink human blood.

Given their circumstances and their own moral objections to feeding on humans, some of the Revenants included in the game resist the urge to seek human blood.

That is why the items known as Blood Tears are so essential to the continued survival of the Revenants.

As noted in an earlier report from Gematsu, Blood Tears can serve as stand-ins for human blood. This is because the liquid inside a Blood Tear can satisfy a Revenant's thirst.

Blood Tears can also emerge from Blood Tear Springs. Unfortunately, these Springs are becoming harder and harder to come by.

The good news for the Revenants inside "Code Vein" is that the protagonist possesses a special ability that allows him/her to regenerate Blood Tear Springs by dropping blood into one.

It seems that all hope is not lost for the Revenants, thanks to the protagonist, and one of the companion NPCs will help the main character make the most out of his/her special ability.

According to a recent report from DualShockers, the NPC named Louis will help the protagonist. Louis has long been driven by a desire to come to the aid of his fellow Revenants by developing a better understanding of Blood Tears and what they actually do.

Determined as Louis may be, a limit was placed on what he could do thanks to Blood Tear Springs becoming increasingly rare. But now that the protagonist has come along, he has renewed hope that something can still be done.

Fans should be able to find out soon enough if the protagonist and Louis will succeed in their efforts to help their fellow Revenants as "Code Vein" is already set to be released this year.