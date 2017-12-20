'Code Vein' News: 'Underworld' Trailer Previews the Game's Story

Bandai Namco 'Code Vein' is due out sometime next year

Gamers who have been following the development of "Code Vein" likely already have a pretty good idea of what kind of title it will be like in terms of gameplay. However, there are still elements of it that remain largely unknown.

For instance, there is a main narrative included in this game, and some more details about it were revealed in a recently released trailer.

The new "Underworld" trailer revealed that the main characters set to be featured in the upcoming game are known as Revenants, and what is really interesting about them is that they are immortal.

Being immortal should seemingly eliminate many of the typical problems that plague protagonists in video games, but in this particular title, it appears that there are still other things players will have to worry about.

As it was alluded to in the aforementioned trailer, Revenants are apparently in danger of becoming one of the Lost, and once that occurs, they "will be beyond any hope of salvation." Interestingly enough, the narrator also talked about something ending soon, though it remains unclear what that is.

Aside from doing what they can to avoid becoming one of the Lost, players will also have other objectives inside "Code Vein," such as searching for blood and trying to remember their past identities. Why those memories were lost to begin with remains unclear as well.

In the game, players will take control of a "blank slate character," according to the Code Vein Wiki. They will then determine what this character looks like, while weapons and skills will be at this individual's disposal.

There are also other Revenants in the game who will be able to assist the player-created characters, and they too have their own goals and issues.

No exact release date has been announced just yet for "Code Vein," though it is expected to hit stores sometime next year.