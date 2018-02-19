'Code Vein' to Have 'Dark Souls' Style Co-op Feature on PS4, Xbox One, and PC

"Code Vein" players will no longer have to explore the bleak, post-apocalyptic wastes alone. Bandai Namco has announced last Thursday, Feb. 15, that they have added multiplayer co-op into the game for all platforms, and one of its features include a "Dark Souls"-like request for help.

"You've been asking for it and we listened! CODE VEIN will have MULTIPLAYER! You can explore the world of VEIN with other players and you can send a request in an area that you need help in!" Bandai Namco announced on social media on Thursday.

Twitter/Bandai Namco US Bandai Namco announced on social media that "Code Vein" players can now explore and fight with other players, and even call on them in times of need, as the game adds multiplayer features.

The company also reminded fans that "Code Vein" will be coming out later this year for the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC, implying that the new multiplayer features will work in all three systems.

The rest of the details were supplied by Bandai Namco in their spot in the Weekly Famitsu, via Gematsu. Dungeons can be cleared solo with a player's AI partner, but there are times when the situation proves to be impossible to handle alone.

Players now have an option to send out a distress signal, a feature that "Dark Souls" players will be very familiar with. A player might be available to assist, but they can only join in if they meet certain conditions, which Bandai Namco has not revealed as of this time.

The rescuing player will also show up alone, minus his or her own NPC companion. Once linked up, the group can now travel as a party character alongside the original player that send out the distress call. Any bonuses that the calling player gains from their NPC partner also affects the rescuing player, as well, as Gamespot noted.

