'Code:Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~' Episode 8 Spoilers: London Is Under Siege; Is Cardia Close to Finding Her Father?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese steampunk anime series, “Code:Realize: Sousei no Himegimi (Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~),” based on the otome visual novel video game developed by Otomate.

Finis has just set London on fire and is all set to put his own terrorist plot to action on the next episode of the Japanese steampunk anime series "Code:Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~." Can Cardia and Lupin make it back in time to help save the city?

It seems that Finis may have a more aggressive terrorist plot than Isaac Beckford, and is now all determined to show his father what he's capable of. But is London really about to meet its ultimate end this way, or is Finis merely giving the city a taste of a bigger destruction to come?

On the other hand, the sight of the Homunculi in her father's memory has stirred both a significant memory and a deep pain in Cardia, which, in turn, led her to travel back to her house to look for clues that her father might have left for her there.

And even though she almost got into trouble with the villagers, who still thought of her as a monster, the trip also brought Cardia a very important realization, a revelation, and a touch of forgiveness.

Lupin, who came after her, made her realize that she did have a league of friends who were willing to accept her for who she was, and for what else she was about to become. Through the girl Etty, whose mother died while locked up in a tightly closed prison with her, Cardia received the forgiveness she needed to thaw out the heavy burden on her heart.

And in the letter from her father, which she found in a secret pocket on the wall of her room, she and Lupin found out that Code:Realize was actually the codename of Isaac's terrorist plot, and that Cardia's father could be waiting for her with all the answers she needed in an underground hideout beneath the St. Paul's Cathedral.

With this information now in their hands, along with the threat of destruction that Finis has brought upon London, the upcoming episodes are looking to be ones of action-packed excitement and more surprising revelations as Cardia's quest to unravel the mystery behind her identity continues.

"Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~" airs on Saturdays at 8 p.m. JST on AT-X and on Sundays late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. It also airs on Sun TV on Tuesdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST and on BS11 on Thursdays late night at 1 a.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.