'Code:Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~' Episode 9 Spoilers: Lupin, Queen Victoria Team Up; Is Saint About to Fulfill His Unpleasant Role?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese steampunk anime series, “Code:Realize: Sousei no Himegimi (Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~),” based on the otome visual novel video game developed by Otomate.

It has now become apparent that the terrorist organization Twilight and Lupin's team are not the only factions at play on the Japanese steampunk anime series, "Code:Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~." A third one, of which the generous Saint is a member, may prove to be an even bigger threat to Cardia's life.

In the midst of Twilight's attack on London, it became Lupin and crew's foremost mission to ensure the safety of Queen Victoria, who has gone on the run. Along with suppressing the rebel forces, protecting the life of the Queen is a goal that Lupin and Cardia, as well as Leonhardt, could not fail on for the future of the British Empire.

However, it was also in the midst of the chaos that another faction was revealed. This secret organization goes by the name Idea, and their primary task is to preserve the history of mankind and eliminate anyone or anything that threatens to disturb or destroy it.

One such complication happens to be Cardia, who is at the core of Isaac's project "Code:Realize." And as such, an armored woman named Guinevere has just ordered Saint to kill the girl he has generously accepted into his home, along with a merry band of rebels, all bent on defying fate itself.

However, what was supposed to have been just play-friendship has since turned into something real and comfortable for Saint, that he has now begun doubting the unpleasant role that has been given to him. And since he has just revealed this role to Cardia, does this mean that he has resolved to carry the order out, or will he be generous enough for one last time to let the girl choose her own fate?

Moreover, Queen Victoria has just agreed to work with Lupin's team and help them get to the St. Paul Cathedral to find the answers they need to nip Isaac's plans in the bud before it becomes a full-blown revolution.

"Code:Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~" airs on Saturdays at 8 p.m. JST on AT-X and on Sundays late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. It also airs on Sun TV on Tuesdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST and on BS11 on Thursdays late night at 1 a.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.