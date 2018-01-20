Colin Firth Distances Himself From Woody Allen

REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch Actors Colin Firth and Taron Egerton (L) arrive on the red carpet for the premiere of the film 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' in Berlin February 3, 2015.

Recent reports have revealed that following the accusations made against the critically acclaimed director Woody Allen, actor Colin Firth has joined the list of celebrities who would not want to work with Allen again. Further reports also indicate that actresses Greta Gerwig and Ellen Page are among those who have distanced themselves from Allen.

"I wouldn't work with him again," Firth told The Guardian in an interview that was conducted on the same day that Allen's daughter, Dylan Farrow, sat down for her first televised interview since she revealed that her adoptive father sexually assaulted her when she was a child.

Further reports reveal that Firth is not the only one to publicly mention that he will not participate in any project from Allen. He joins a list of actresses, including Gerwig, Page, Rebecca Hall, and Rachel Brosnahan. Considering that Allen is one of the most critically acclaimed writer and director in Hollywood, many fans claim that this signifies a fundamental change in Hollywood where men would often wield their power however they please. Meanwhile, Farrow has taken to sharing her story more often as she felt empowered by the #MeToo and Time's Up movement and the many other women who have spoken about what specific celebrities have done to them.

Aside from Firth, actor Griffin Newman has also publicly rebuked Allen and he has established that due to his guilt from working with him in the upcoming "Rainy Day in New York," Newman has decided to donate his salary to an anti-sexual violence organization. Timothee Chalamet, who also stars in the same film, has also decided to donate his salary to Time's Up, RAINN, and the LGBT Center.

Allen continues to deny Farrow's allegations. However, considering the many celebrities who have spoken to him, fans are expecting more information to be released in the coming weeks.