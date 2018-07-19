College Student Employee Walks Nearly 20 Miles to Work, Is Gifted a Car for His Dedication

A college student in Alabama, having found his car unusable just before leaving for his first day of work, did not choose to call the day off. Instead, he walked almost 20 miles just to make it in time — a display of dedication that earned him a new car as a reward from the company CEO.

Walter Carr, 20, was supposed to take his Nissan Altima to work that day, but the car broke down the night before. There was no other option but to deal with it and start walking, as he recalled in an interview with Fox Business.

YouTube/Bellhops A screenshot of college student Walter Carr (left), who was surprised with a car from Bellhops CEO Luke Marklin (right) for his dedication.

His map app has already warned him that it would take an arduous seven hours of walking to get to Bellhops, the moving company he works for in Pelham, from his home in Homewood, Alabama. Fortunately for him, police spotted him after his 14th mile.

With the help of officers, he eventually got a lift to the home of Jenny Hayden Lamey, the customer assigned to him on his first day on the job. "I think we argued for about 5 minutes about me laying down and I was like I just want to go ahead and get the job done," he said.

The Lameys offered him food and a chance to rest when they heard his story. Jenny Lamey also organized a GoFundMe page for him for a modest $2,000 goal to help Carr have his car fixed.

The crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $70,000 as of this time. The story, as shared by Lamey, has managed to reach Bellhops CEO Luke Marklin.

Moved by Carr's dedication to his job, the CEO decided to give him a brand new Ford Escape.

"When we woke up on Sunday and read the Post and heard about the story, [we were] just blown away, it's the commitment, the resolve, these are things that are truly special. We felt nothing other than this is what we're about and we got to show gratitude," Marklin said.