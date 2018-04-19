Wikimedia Commons/GabboT Taylor Swift performing at Ford Field in Detroit, MI back in 2015

An incident took place at the Beverly Hills home of recording artist Taylor Swift this past Saturday.

According to a report from the New York Daily News, a man was spotted trying to break into Swift's home. The man in question was wearing a mask and rubber gloves at the time he was spotted.

The man, who has now been identified as 38-year-old Julius Sandrock, was arrested by police for felony stalking, though he was released from custody on Tuesday.

Swift was not at home at the time Sandrock was present at the residence.

Upon searching the car Sandrock drove to Swift's residence, police were able to find different types of ammunition, a gun holster, latex and black gloves, multiple masks, rope and a knife. Sandrock also informed authorities that he owned three handguns — a .22 caliber handgun, a .380 caliber handgun and a .9mm handgun. Police sought a firearm restraining order for Sandrock after discovering that he owned the aforementioned firearms.

A court hearing for the possible extension of the restraining order is currently set for May 9.

Sandrock allegedly informed police that he drove all the way from Colorado to Swift's Beverly Hills home in California in order to pay the singer a "visit."

Sandrock also told the police officers who arrested him that he is suffering from bipolar disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, severe depression and manic episodes.

Police were able to find different forms of prescription in the possession of Sandrock, including fluoxetine and oxycodone.

This is not Sandrock's first run-in with the law.

At the time of his arrest in California, he was already on probation for an earlier incident during which he showed "disorderly conduct," and he also discharged a firearm.

A recent report from TheDenverChannel.com details Sandrock's previous run-ins with the law.

Per the report, Sandrock's probation came as a result of a June 2017 incident which involved him getting into a verbal and physical altercation with another man, according to witnesses on hand. The man who got into the altercation with Sandrock was said to have been walking away when Sandrock fired a single shot from a rifle. The man was not hit by the shot.

Authorities looking into that altercation also discovered that Sandrock had been investigated by Boulder County deputies previously after he attempted to make his way into the restricted parking lot of the sheriff's office.

Sandrock's apparent reason for trying to gain entry into the restricted parking lot was because he thought a county employee "looked like a pedophile."

Another incident involving Sandrock took place before the one with the sheriff's office. This other incident involved Sandrock throwing a rock through the window of a semi-truck because he felt that the vehicle was polluting the air.

Sandrock told authorities that he was wearing a mask because of his concerns over the air getting polluted. The mask Sandrock was wearing then is allegedly the same one he was wearing when he was at Swift's residence.

More news about this particular incident should be made available in the near future.