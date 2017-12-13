Colorado Rockies MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Rockies, Other Teams Interested in Carlos Santana

(Photo: Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez commits a fielding error allowing Cleveland Indians designated hitter Carlos Santana to reach second base safely in the third inning.

Free agent first baseman Carlos Santana seems to be drawing a lot of interest in the free-agent market lately.

According to the Denver Post's Patrick Saunders, the Colorado Rockies have expressed interest in signing the first baseman, but a handful of teams are also in the mix for his signature.

Aside from the Rockies and the Cleveland Indians (his former club), the Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly pursuing Santana as well, per cleveland.com.

According to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman, the Indians had offered Santana a three-year, $36 million contract extension before he became a free agent, so the Rockies will have to be willing to spend if they want to sign him.

On Monday, Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich was asked about Santana's potential fit with the team and he chose his words carefully so he wouldn't say anything that would suggest they were aggressively pursuing the power hitter.

"Theoretically, he is a fit, yes," Bridich said, via the Denver Post. "He's made himself into a very good first baseman. So theoretically, yes. Practically? We'll see," he continued.

Bridich also noted that they would turn to rookie Ryan McMahon instead if they fail to sign a veteran first baseman this offseason.

"Does he have the tools and the talent to be thought of as our starting first baseman? I think so," Bridich said of McMahon. "But I don't think that will prevent us from looking at the market and other things to see if we can better our team," he added.

Signing Santana won't be easy because a lot of teams are in the mix, but the Rockies should really try to secure his services because he seems like a good fit for the team.

