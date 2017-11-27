Comedian Tom Arnold Accuses Trump of Sexually Harassing Woman in Elevator, Threatens to Release Proof

(Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst) U.S. President Donald Trump ponders the answer to a question from a reporter en route to Hanoi, Vietnam, aboard Air Force One November 11, 2017.

To add to the growing list of alleged sexual harassers in the U.S., actor and comedian Tom Arnold claimed earlier this week that he had a tape of U.S. President Donald Trump assaulting a lady inside an elevator. The new allegation surfaced on Saturday, when Brian Krassenstein called out people live on social media to check out Arnold's Twitter and know his big reveal.

"BREAKING: Tom Arnold is calling out Two Trump Associates, AJ Benza & David Packer on Twitter, claiming there is a tape in which Trump assaults a woman in an elevator similar to the 'Ray Rice Tape.' He's calling people out live. Check out his Twitter now!" said Krassenstein.

Arnold threatened Trump he would release the tape after the latter denied the former's allegations. According to Arnold, the U.S. president was saying that the tape was fake because he was already setting up his base for what's coming next. Talking to Benza, the comedian said, "Let's pray this is where we all draw the line and go back to truth."

Back in December, Arnold said in an interview that he had tapes showing Trump using inflammatory language. However, he did not mention anything about him harassing anyone. Talking about the previous tape, he claimed that when it was sent to him, he thought Trump was not going to be president of the U.S. "It was him sitting in that chair using the N-word, using the C-word, calling his son intellectually disabled," he said.

Now that he's exposing Trump for something else, Arnold said he's still not afraid of Trump or what might happen to him if he releases the tape. "I'm from Iowa. I worked on the kill floor of a meat packing plant for 3 years and I was married to Roseanne for 5. Nothing scares me anymore," he said.

Meanwhile, U.S. House minority leader Nancy Pelosi recently said that the continuing wave of sexual harassment and assault allegations against big names in Hollywood and politics was not evoked by Harvey Weinstein but by Trump. Previously, Trump was accused by 24 different women of inappropriate sexual behavior, but he denied all the accusations.