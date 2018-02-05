Comedienne Cecily Strong Believes Melania Trump Finds Her 'SNL' Impression Amusing

Reuters/Jonathan Ernst First lady Melania Trump tours the holiday decorations with reporters, photos released November 27, 2017.

Does United States First Lady Melania Trump like how "Saturday Night Live" portrays her?

Cecily Strong, who impersonates Melania on "Saturday Night Live," believes that the First Lady approves of her impressions on the show. While appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Strong told the host how she knows that Melania approves of her portrayal.

When United States President Donald J. Trump hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 2015, he and Melania joined the cast for dinner where Strong received appreciation from the couple.

Although Strong didn't receive Melania's comments directly, the First Lady pointed at her followed by President Trump's remarks, "She likes your impression."

Three years later, Strong believes that Melania continues to approve of her impersonations in "Saturday Night Live."

"I've heard it through the grapevine that she watches the show and likes it," Strong said, while adding that she suspects Melania is continuing living up to her "curious icicle" theme to give their show more material to work on.

"I feel like she gives us messages. ... When she decorated the White House for Christmas, I think that was a gift she gave to us. And that white dress staring at the ballerina, that was for us," Strong teased.

"Saturday Night Live" recently portrayed Melania as unwilling to attend President Trump's State of the Union address. However, former first ladies appeared in the skit to change her attitude about attending the event.

While Strong played Melania, Natalie Portman appeared as Jackie Kennedy, Kate McKinnon appeared as Hillary Clinton, Aidy Bryant portrayed Martha Washington, and Leslie Jones played Michelle Obama.

Bryant's Martha tried to convince Strong's Melania into going by saying that her job was "to be the beautiful woman on his arm." However, Strong rebutted that "That's Ivanka's territory."

But real-life Melania did attend the State of the Union address; however, she arrived separately from President Trump, Business Insider confirmed.